Ranbir Kapoor's Melodious Songs That Have Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor has been a part of some great Bollywood movies. He won several hearts by playing the role of a traveller and casanova in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He also managed to impress fans with his compelling performance in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Being a great actor, Ranbir Kapoor is also known for his groovy songs and his amazing dance skills. Here are some top songs from Ranbir Kapoor's movies that have crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Ranbir Kapoor's songs which crossed the 100 million mark

Badtameez Dil - 124 Million

Balam Pichkari - 166 Million

Badtameez Dil and Balam Pichkari are two of Ranbir Kapoor's most viewed song on YouTube. The song Badtameez Dil has 124 million views on YouTube, while the song Balam Pichkari has 165 Million views on YouTube. Ranbir Kapoor starred along with actors Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was about love life and friendship.

Balam Pichkari is a Holi song that is played when the four friends go on a trip to Manali, that changes their lives forever. The song Badtameez Dil is a party song played when Ranbir Kapoor reunites with his friends after many years for one of their friends' wedding.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Shares Hilarious 'Coronavirus Vs Solar Eclipse' Traffic Meme; See Pic

Galti Se Mistake- 536 Million

Galti Se Mistake is another groovy song featuring Ranbir Kapoor which crossed 500 million views on YouTube. The song is from the film Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Saif Ali Khan And Sister Saba Give Major Sibling Goals

Breakup Song - 223 Million

The BreakUp Song is another popular song from Ranbir Kapoor's movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The song featured Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor along with Lisa Haydon and Fawad Khan. The BreakUp Song crossed over 200 Million views on YouTube. The quirky dance number became popular for its cool steps.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Ambulance With Mortal Remains Reach; Shraddha Kapoor Arrives

Tera Hone Laga Hoon - 171 Million

The song Tera Hone Laga Hoon is from Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's movie Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. The song romantic love song crossed over 150 million views on YouTube, becoming another most viewed songs of Ranbir Kapoor.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Songs That Have Crossed 100 Million Views On YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.