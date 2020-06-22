Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Devil' To Portray Ranbir Kapoor In A Toxic And Dark Role?

After the much-controversial movie Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is reportedly all set to have an even more toxic and dark themed character in his upcoming film Devil. According to a report by a leading daily, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to play the role even though no official announcement has come in yet.

Ranbir Kapoor in a dark role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Devil'?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh was one of the most controversial films of the year 2019. According to a report by a leading news portal, the director is all set to return with a much more intense film with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. A close source told the leading daily that the first chat on the film took place in September 2019 and the next narration was fixed for January this year. The actor has reportedly given a verbal nod to the film; however, it is yet to be made official.

The source also revealed details on the speculation about Prabhas portraying the lead role in Devil. The rumours are reportedly baseless as Ranbir has not yet given up on the film. The role is dark and intense and therefore something Ranbir Kapoor has never attempted before.

The leading daily reports that before signing the film, Ranbir Kapoor wants to be read the full bound script. The next meeting for a proper narration has been scheduled for August. The film is expected to get an A certificate since it is much more toxic and dark when compared to Kabir Singh. The source also said that Devil could be the most defining movies of Ranbir Kapoor’s career.

One year since Kabir Singh

The makers of Kabir Singh recently celebrated its one-year anniversary. It is the remake of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a surgeon who is living a destructive life with alcohol and drug abuse after the love of his life decides to leave him. The film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles. This film received a lot of criticism for its misogynistic and regressive content.

