Ranbir Kapoor's Goofiest Onscreen Moments You Must Check Out

Ranbir Kapoor is considered to be one of the most charming, flamboyant actors of Bollywood. He has starred in several comic films where he has displayed his comic timing, impressing his fans and critics. The actor is widely known for his films like Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rocket Singh, and the 2011 musical romantic drama, Rockstar. Read on to know more about Ranbir Kapoor’s top reel-life goofy moments here:

Ranbir Kapoor's goofiest onscreen moments

One of the top goofy moments of RK comes in the Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In one of the deleted scenes of the film, which was released post the movie, fans of the Rockstar actor see that his character of Bunny goes to pick Naina up at her place. He then realises that she is in the shower and jokes about entering the shower. Naina does not reply and Bunny is having his own funny until he sees Naina coming from the front door. This is when the bathroom door opens and Naina’s mother comes out. In the end, Bunny runs away saying she looked amazing in the bathrobe.

Another top RK scene comes in the film Bachna Ae Haseeno. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor is seen playing the character of Raj, a happy go lucky playboy. In one of the scenes of the film, Raj is seen getting troubled by his new neighbour. He is not an early riser but his new neighbour is and it leads to him having troubles. She goes on to play the music loud and it disturbs a calmly sleeping Raj. He gets angry and goes to her after trying to make her turn down the music from his room. After the girl opens her door, it is revealed that she is a very beautiful girl named Radhika, played by Bipasha Basu, and RK’s Raj ends up crushing over her. Thus, he becomes a morning person for a girl.

Ranbir Kapoor’s YJHD is one of his most commercially successful and critically praised films in Bollywood. It garnered him a vast fan following. In one of the scenes, Bunny and Naina are seen talking about marriages. Bunny detests marriages and tries to explain himself to Naina with several hilarious metaphors. Naina then ends up asking him about babies, to which he says that he can get them without getting married, and says that he can also create twins.

