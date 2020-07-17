Ranbir Kapoor's Lookalike, Junaid Shah, Passes Away At 28; Read Details

Popular Kashmiri model Junaid Shah passed away today, on July 17, 2020. The news of his death was shared online by his former neighbour and Kashmiri journalist Yusuf Jameel. Junaid Shah became a sensation all across India after people noticed that he looked strikingly similar to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Even Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's father, once commented on Junaid and Ranbir's uncanny resemblance.

Ranbir Kapoor lookalike Junaid Shah passes away due to massive cardiac arrest

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Finds Apt COVID Meme With Co-star Jim Sarbh From 'Neerja' Funny; See Pic

Our old neighbor Nissar Ahmed Shah's son Junaid passed away due to massive cardiac arrest overnight. People say he was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.I say he was a big hope, strength & salvation of his ailing father and his mother & that of whole Kashmir. Magfirah! pic.twitter.com/uVVH3UGtnJ — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) July 17, 2020

Taking to social media, Yusuf Jameel shared the news about Junaid Shah's untimely death. Yusuf mentioned that Junaid Shah was the son of his former neighbour, Nissar Ahmed Shah. In his tweet, the journalist stated that Junaid passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest overnight. He also mentioned that Junaid was a lookalike of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. However, Yusuf Jameel wrote that he would remember Junaid for his hope and strength.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Anti-nepotism Stand: 'Race Fair Only If Starting Point Is Same For All'

Junaid Shah became a sensation all over India back in 2014-2015. Fans of Ranbir Kapoor noticed that he had an uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood star kid. Soon, fans started sharing comparison images between Junaid Shah and Ranbir Kapoor. He also became a Kashmiri icon due to his rise in popularity. Junaid was also featured on multiple TV channels like Zoom TV, MTV and Zee TV.

Junaid Shah and Ranbir Kapoor looked so similar that even Ranbir's own father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, struggled to tell the difference between the two. Back in 2015, Rishi Kapoor shared a comparison picture between Ranbir Kapoor and Junaid Shah on his official social media page. In the caption for the image, the late actor mentioned that he was shocked to learn that his own son had a double.

Also Read | Ishkaran Bhandari Asks Cops To Preserve Sushant's House; Follows Subramanian Swamy's Lead

Rishi Kapoor also promised that he could not tell the difference between his own son, Ranbir Kapoor, and the lookalike Junaid. Moreover, he also called Junaid Shah "a good double". Check out Rishi Kapoor's old tweet below.

OMG. My own son has a double!!! Promise cannot make out. A good double pic.twitter.com/iqF7uNyyIi — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2015

Junaid Shah was only 28-years-old when he passed away. According to various reports, Junaid had recently returned to Srinagar from Mumbai city to take care of his ageing father. Yusuf Jameel also mentioned that Junaid Shah had no history of a heart ailment.

Also Read | Chunky Pandey Says It Was Exciting To Play Antagonist In Digital Debut ‘Abhay 2’

[Promo from Ranbir Kapoor and Junaid Shah Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.