Sonam Kapoor Finds Apt COVID Meme With Co-star Jim Sarbh From 'Neerja' Funny; See Pic

Sonam Kapoor is all laughs for an extremely relatable meme with a COVID twist shared by her Neerja co-star Jim Sarbh through his Twitter handle. The image shared by the Sanju actor gives a hilarious spin to the terrorizing situation that was portrayed in the film as Jim Sarbh can be seen pointing an infrared thermometer to Sonam's forehead.

Have a look:

About the film

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Shekhar and Jim Sarbh in the leading roles, the movie is based on the life of the courageous Neerja Bhanot, who sacrificed her life while protecting the lives of 359 passengers on the Pan Am flight 73 in 1986, which was hijacked by a terrorist organization. Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the film also stars actors like Shabana Azmi and Yogendra Tikoo in prominent roles. Released in 2016, the movie earned nearly â‚¹135.52 crores at the box office.

Sonam Kapoor had returned from London just before the pandemic sparked a scare and had quarantined in Delhi for two months before returning to Mumbai. She had now traveled back to the United Kingdom and is active on social media to entertain her fans and followers.

The actor started a series on Instagram where she has been recommending books to her fans through various posts. She often writes what got her to read a particular book and how it changed her perspective or added something to her life. Similarly, when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reached London, she shared some books from famous authors which she called “gems”.

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salman. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. She has also committed to director Sujoy Ghosh to feature in the Hindi remake of a Korean thriller titled Blind. The film was expected to go on floors by June 2020 but the COVID-19 crisis has put things on hold.

