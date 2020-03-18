Ranbir Kapoor’s Mother Neetu Kapoor Shares A Post About Coronavirus, See Pic

The terrifying outbreak of coronavirus has put a standstill on the normal functioning of the nation. Given the situation, the majority of the schools, colleges, malls, gyms have been shut down for the safety of the citizen. People have also started adopting the self-quarantine and social distancing methods as a precautionary measure.

The government, as well as the citizens, are taking safety measures to eradicate this outbreak of COVID-19. Many Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their social media to spread awareness about the virus. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor also shared a hard-hitting post which certainly holds true in the given situation.

Neetu Kapoor shared a thought-provoking post on her social media handle

Neetu Kapoor shared a post on her social media handle which said, 'Planet Earth: Closed For Repairs'. Neetu Kapoor also went on to add a picture of the Earth amidst a backdrop of a dark background. Neetu Kapoor's post truly gives out a strong message of how the COVID-19 has severely affected the Earth and its civilization. Check out Neetu Kapoor's social media post.

The shooting and production work of all the films have been put on a shutdown

According to media reports, the government has also ordered a shut down to all the production as well as the filming work of movies, TV shows and web series from between March 19, 2020, to March 31, 2020. The coronavirus has proved to be a huge blow to the film industry as many movies have also postponed their release dates. In what can be touted as a commendable decision, the Producers Guild Of India has also declared a relief fund for all the daily wage workers who will be severely affected by this shut down of all the production work during this particular time period.

