Ranbir Kapoor May Not Be On Social Media But These Pictures Show His Love For A 'fam-jam'

Ranbir Kapoor started his acting career with the film Saawariya and since then, he has never looked back. Ranbir Kapoor's list of movies includes Rajneeti, Saawariya, Sanju, Tamasha, Roy, Bombay Velvet, Rockstar, Barfi, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and many more. Since Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, the actor's fans have always been eager to know more about his family, likes, and dislikes. Belonging to a celebrity family, the whole lot has always been a curious subject for his fans. Here are a few pictures that depict Ranbir Kapoor's love for his family.

The brother-sister bond

Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are not often seen together, however, the duo share a really beautiful bond with each other. It is evident from their pictures together. Ranbir Kapoor also shares a great bond with his niece. Neetu Kapoor frequently shares pictures of the two bonding at different events.

One with the grandmother

Ranbir Kapoor has never talked much about his grandmother, however, with pictures, it is evident, that the two must have bonded really well. In this picture, Ranbir is all smiles as he strikes a pose with granny hugging him sitting beside. There are also several pictures posted by his mother in which it is evident that granny loved baby Ranbir immensely.

One with the daddy cool

Ranbir Kapoor and his dad share more of a friendly bond with each other. In this picture, he is seen having a gala time with daddy and friends. He is often seen sharing drinks and shaking leg with Rishi Kapoor at different events.

The family time

Ranbir Kapoor is quite close to his parents, he frequently makes several appearances with his parents. From his childhood, he has been making appearances with his mother and father at several media events. Here is a family selfie during their day out.

