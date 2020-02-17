Ranbir Kapoor's Movies With The Most Heartbreaking Love Stories

Ranbir Kapoor is known for starring in films that often have a happy ending but many of his films have also left the audience in tears. In a few of the films that the actor has done, the love stories have been extremely painful and heartbreaking. Here are some of Ranbir Kapoor's most heart-breaking love stories in his films.

1) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

This is one of Ranbir Kapoor's most heartbreaking love stories. This movie deeply explores friendship and love. Ranbir Kapoor's character falls in love with Anushka Sharma's character in the film. He tries everything to convince her and later discovers her illness. The film is sure to leave you in tears.

2) Rockstar

This is another great film that explores love, friendship, pain, and loss. Ranbir Kapoor falls in love with Nargis Fakhri in the film only to lose her to another man. He turns out to be a great singer in the film but his journey is quite painful to watch.

3) Barfi

The story of this film is about Shruti, played by Priyanka Chopra, and Barfi, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor. The two fall in love but at different points of time. Shruti loves Barfi but marries another man and later rethinks her marriage. The story is deeply emotional and one feels for the couple.

4) Saawariya

This was Ranbir Kapoor's first film and did not do as well as expected. The film depicts a sad love story. It revolves around Raj and Sakina. Raj loves Sakina but she awaits the presence of another man whom she loves.

5) Bachna Ae Haseeno

This is another film that is filled with heartbreaking moments. Although in the end, Ranbir gets his true love, in the process, he breaks many hearts. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a young man who is not serious about his relationships with women. However, things take a turn when one day his heart is broken by a woman.

Image - YouTube Screengrab

