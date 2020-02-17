Ranbir Kapoor's Been Avoiding Sets Of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Due To THIS Person?

Recently, there have been reports that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been shooting at Film City in Goregaon. They are filming for different movies, but the couple have been avoiding each other. According to previous reports, they wish to stay professional and hence they avoid hopping on each other’s sets. However, this is not true. Read on to know more details:

Ranbir Kapoor avoiding the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi due to Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

According to various media reports, the real reason for Ranbir Kapoor avoiding the sets of Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is that he does not wish to face director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo had a very massive fallout after the release of Ranbir’s debut film, Saawariya. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor has vowed to never work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali ever.

Ranbir Kapoor has reportedly turned down several offers to work alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali. According to various reports in other portals, Ranbir was offered the lead roles in SLB’s Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and several others. However, the actor stayed true to his words.

If these reports are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor was even offered a very impressive role in Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi as well. But, Ranbir Kapoor declined the same. Reportedly, Ranbir has said that he will not work with the director even if he offers him the best role in the world.

Back in 2007, Ranbir Kapoor was launched in Bollywood as an actor by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in his film, Saawariya. He has also worked with the director as an Assistant Director as well. Reportedly, the film failed to work its charm at the box office and the duo had a fallout. The real reason for the same is not clear but they have always avoided each other.

