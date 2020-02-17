Award Winning Roles Of Ranbir Kapoor That Prove He Is A "Rockstar"

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make a come back on the big screen after a year-long break. RK is going to be seen next on the silver screen with his upcoming movie Shamshera. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Kapoor and more. The movie is going to be released on July 31, 2020.

When it comes to epic performances, Ranbir Kapoor has been mesmerising the audience with his acting skills since his debut in the film industry. Though many of his films did an average business at the box-office, his fandom is increasing with each of his releases. Here is a list of some of his many award-winning acting performances that fans and critics loved the most.

Barfi!

Directed by Anurag Basu, Barfi! released in 2012. The film also marked the Bollywood debut of actor Ileana D'Cruz. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D'Curz, the rom-com also featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead cast. The film unfolds the story of three young individuals, who learn that love can not be defined according to what society thinks is acceptable or normal. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor has incredibly essayed the character of a verbally impaired boy. He essayed the role so well that it rose many eyebrows and netizens could not stop themselves from loving his impeccable performance.

Sanju

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju released in 2018. The biography-drama was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. Ranbir Kapoor played the character of actor Sanjay Dutt, whereas, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Diya Mirza, and Manisha Koirala played other pivotal characters. The film follows the life journey of Sanjay Dutt and how each incident moulded his life into what he is now. Ranbir Kapoor took method acting to another level with Sanju, proving that he is a chameleon by adapting himself as Sanju Baba so effortlessly.

Raajneeti

The multi-starrer film was directed by Prakash Jha. It was based on politics in the country and focused on the life of a specific family. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Katrina Kaif, and Sarah Thompson among others. Ranbir portrayed the role of Samar Pratap, who is part of a political party and a family that leads it. His role unveils love, betrayal, revenge and much more. The star won a few awards for his performance in the film.

Rockstar

This movie is amongst the most loved Ranbir Kapoor films of all time. It showcases love, friendship, self-destruction, loneliness, and more in every bit of it. Portraying the lead character of Jordan in the movie, Ranbir shined like a true star. He reflected the emotions and audience felt it flowing in their veins. Kapoor earned a lot of appreciation and love for this movie and it is one of the best movies of his career that fetched him numerous awards.

