Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Performs Yoga While In Quarantine

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has created a lockdown situation at several places in India. Gym is among many other places that has been shut down for a while. Katrina Kaif earlier stated that staying home does not mean that you cannot stay fit. Now Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is following suit as she performs yoga at home.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni does yoga at home amid COVID-19

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is quite a well-known name. In the midst of coronavirus outbreak, Riddhima Kapoor uploaded a few pictures of her doing yoga at home. In one picture she is seen doing Sukhasna and in other, she is doing Vrikshasana (Tree Pose). Take a look at her posts.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also uploaded a video on how to keep hands clean to stay safe from COVID-19. In the video, she was seen cleaning her hands thoroughly. She also reminded everyone to turn the tap off when not needed.

However, this is not the first time when Riddhima Kapoor Sahni uploaded her yoga picture. Riddhima has been quite active on Instagram and has been sharing her yoga videos and pictures. Check out a few of them below.

Earlier Katrina Kaif suggested some exercises that they could do while being at home in such a situation. She was seen along with her trainer doing the exercises in small videos. She stated that it would take around 20-25 minutes to do so.

