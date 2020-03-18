Did Ranbir Kapoor Miss Out On Rumoured Girlfriend Alia Bhatt's Birthday? 

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved stars of the current generation due to his impeccable performances in films. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, has also won the hearts of fans with her amazing choice of scripts for movies. Over time, the two have been subjected to rumours of dating according to various entertainment and news portals. Alia had shared a heartfelt note on Ranbir’s birthday; however, as per some news portals, Ranbir was missing from Alia’s birthday celebrations recently.

Ranbir Kapoor missed out on rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt's birthday?

Alia Bhatt shared several pictures from her birthday and how she spent it with her dear ones. However, Ranbir Kapoor was missing from those photos which were shared by Alia. Alia Bhatt posted photographs of herself having a blast with her sister and friends, including Shaheen Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan. Alia shared a cute video of her girl gang celebrating her birthday by cutting two cakes and having fun.

As fans were delighted on this occasion, several wishes came pouring in from fans on the occasion of her birthday. There were several wishes Alia received from well-renowned personalities from the film fraternity as well. However, according to a news portal, there was no news of Ranbir wishing or attending any party on Alia’s birthday. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have neither confirmed nor denied being in a relationship; however, there always have been rumours linking up the two actors.

On the work front, both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Previously, Ayan and Ranbir have had a successful run by teaming up for movies like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The upcoming film Brahmastra is expected to be an ambitious project with a superhero action theme linked to it, according to a news portal. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

