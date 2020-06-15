Ranbir Kapoor's Sister Riddhima Welcomes New Member To The Family

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Monday took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet and 'adorable' news. Rishi Kapoor's daughter welcomed a new member to the family — pet dog Doodle Kapoor.

Kapoors also own other pet dogs, in Delhi and Mumbai, both. Introducing the furry little Shihtzu, Riddhima wrote, "New addition to the family - Doodle Kapoor."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently took to Instagram and shared lovely pictures of brother Ranbir Kapoor, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt among others from their family get-together on Saturday night. The family seems to be coping with the demise of legendary screen icon Rishi Kapoor who succumbed to cancer on April 30 at a hospital in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who is also Riddhima's late aunt Ritu Nanda's grandson, was also spotted in one of the pictures shared by Riddhima. Her cousin Nitasha Nanda and Alia's mother Soni Razdan also posed for selfies that Riddhima Kapoor shared through her Instagram handle. While she captioned a collage of all pictures, "My comfort zone âÂ¤ï¸Â #familia", her selfies with Alia's sister Shaheen and her own mother Neetu Kapoor had a heart emoji for a caption.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrived in Mumbai two days after the death of her father Rishi Kapoor who succumbed to cancer on April 30 at a hospital in Mumbai. As per reports, she had attended the funeral on video call as traveling to Mumbai was not feasible owing to the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus. Sahni has been spending time with her mother Neetu Kapoor since then and has regularly shared updates through her social media account.

