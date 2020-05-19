Neetu Kapoor Cooks Healthy Dinner For Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni; See Pics

Neetu Kapoor has now taken over the kitchen at the Kapoor house. Neetu cooked a delicious meal for her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Riddhima took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the gluten-free frankie that her mom cooked for her. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Neetu Kapoor cooks a gluten-free frankie for daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram on May 18, 2020, and shared a picture on her Instagram story where she was seen holding a frankie in her hand. She captioned the picture and wrote "Healthy dinner, gluten-free frankie." She also used that hashtag that said stay home stay healthy. She also tagged Neetu Kapoor in the picture. Take a look at the picture here.

Apart from this, Neetu Kapoor had recently taken to her Instagram and had shared a family picture. In the picture, it can be seen that the whole Kapoor family is enjoying their time together. Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture and wrote, "How I wish this picture could remain complete as is â¤ï¸". Take a look at the post here.

After the death of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had taken to her Instagram and shared a post where she was seen remembering her father. In the post she shared she wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! I wish I could be there to say goodbye to you ! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever â¤ï¸ðŸ˜¢". Take a look at her post here.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after a prolonged battle with leukaemia (a type of blood cancer). He had undergone extensive treatment for cancer in the US and returned to India in September 2019. After returning to India he was seen working in the film titled Sharmaji Namkeen. The makers of the film plan to wrap the film using CGI and will ready it for theatrical release.

