Did Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Plan To Get Gossip Show Banned In BTown? Watch Viral Video

An old video of Ranbir Kapoor jokingly calling out a controversial gossip show has now gone viral on social media. In this old video, Ranbir Kapoor joked that the show's host was making money by forcing Bollywood stars to feature on one of the most popular chat shows in India famous for its rapid-fire rounds and gossip from the guests. Though this video was originally a joke, it gained a lot of traction after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death, which many fans believe was due to nepotism in Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor calls out gossip-mongering chat shows

Reality Of So Called Coffee With Karan #karanjohar Forces Everyone To Come On Their Show And Speaks What he Wants To.



Ranbir Said To Stop That It's Not Fair. #FIRForSushantUnder302 pic.twitter.com/oaMKfWxVpq — 𝐊𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐚𝐍 𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐥 (Missing Uh SSR) 😭💔 (@Neil_Panchtilak) June 22, 2020

The above video is old, but it recently resurfaced online after netizens started calling out nepotism in Bollywood due to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Moreover, in the video, Ranbir Kapoor is only joking, but fans are now sharing this video as a serious critique of the show's host. In the video, Ranbir Kapoor jokingly slammed the director-producer and his show and claimed that the host was just making money by landing his guests in trouble.

Ranbir Kapoor joked that he had told the show's host that he did not want to be a guest on the show. Further, Ranbir Kapoor also stated that he and Anushka Sharma were "going to protest" and rally the entire film industry against the host, as what he was doing on the show was not fair. Ranbir jokingly added that it was the director was making money out of celebs, but at the same time, he was also making them say things that would land them in hot waters.

This video is now being used by netizens to further disparage the film industry's tsars. Many Bollywood celebs are currently under scrutiny after Sushant Singh Rajput took his own life. Some fans believe that Sushant Singh Rajput was bullied out of the industry by different groups.

Due to these reasons, fans are now boycotting star kids, Bollywood superstars, and other celebs accused of nepotism. The director has often been called out for nepotism by various actors and Bollywood insiders. Which is why he is now one of the main targets of the internet mob attacking Bollywood.

[Promo from Ranbir Kapoor fan page Instagram]

