Ranbir Kapoor's Transformation Pictures For A TVC Goes Viral, See Pictures

Though Ranbir Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Sanju, the actor has made his presence felt through television commercials (TVC) and digital ads, campaigns, etc. In the latest commercial for paint, Ranbir Kapoor plays a matchmaker who tries to find the right groom for an NRI girl but eventually shows her the perfect house.

Social media has been flooded with some behind-the-scenes pictures of Ranbir Kapoor who's transforming into a never-seen-avatar for the ad. National award winner Preetisheel Singh Dsouza took to her Instagram handle and shared some pictures of how Ranbir Kapoor's final look with prosthetics and make-up came along.

Take a look —

On the work front:

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are working together on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is set to be a trilogy also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The movie was scheduled to release on December 4, 2020, but had to be postponed. The movie's new release date has not yet been confirmed.

Ranbir Kapoor is simultaneously working on his movie Animal. The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will be released on Dussehra 2022. The dialogues of the film are being written by the writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who previously collaborated on Kabir Singh. Animal is the second film of Ranbir Kapoor to have announced its release for 2022 after the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy, which is scheduled to open theatrically on March 18. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

