Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's BTS Pictures From An Ad Shoot With Gauri Shinde Go Viral

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a busy year ahead with the release of their upcoming film Brahmastra. This is not restricted to just films though, as they were both recently spotted alongside Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde for an advertisement shoot. Gauri Shinde is well known for directing English Vinglish with the late Sridevi in the lead. Take a look at these pictures featuring the trio behind the scenes of the commercial shoot.

Read more| Shahid Kapoor Gets A Kiss From Wife Mira Rajput On His Birthday, Says 'feeling The Love'

Read more| Alia Bhatt Wishes Her 'dearest Friend' Shahid Kapoor On His Birthday With A Nostalgic Pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted shooting for a commercial

On Friday, February 26, pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with filmmaker Gauri Shinde went viral as the trio were busy shooting for a commercial. While Alia looked gorgeous in a green and pink salwar kameez, Ranbir was seen in a white polo T-shirt and white track pants, possibly playing a cricketer. Alia Bhatt posted the quirky ad on her Instagram account on February 13. Take a look at the commercial here.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film updates

The duo has been busy shooting for several endorsement deals alongside starring in a bunch of films slated to release this year. They will be seen in the Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra which was delayed for over a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. The release date for the science fiction film hasn't been confirmed so far.

Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Shamshera alongside Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is slated for June 25 release. Alia Bhat, on the other hand, will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's biographical film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie is set to release on July 30.

Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram to announce that Telugu actor Nagarjuna has wrapped his portions for Brahmastra. She wrote in the caption, "& that's a wrap for Nagarjuna Sir on BRAHMASTRA! Thank you for the memories sir.. such an honour to work with you with the end of filming so near.. can’t help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. & the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER.." Take a look at her post here.

Read more| Have Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Wedding Preparations Begun? Here's Why That's Possible

Read more| Dwayne Johnson Talks About His New Venture Zoa Energy Drink; Fans Debate On Can's Size

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.