Ranbir Kapoor Spotted At The Gateway Of India; Accompanied By Mom Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi at the Gateway of India, Mumbai on March 1, 2021. Ranbir Kapoor who is currently for his films Animal and Brahmastra went out to the famous tourist spot with his mother Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's photos show the two actors stepping onto a speedboat at the location. See the photo here:

In the footage, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are all masked-up and leaving on a private speedboat. Neetu Kapoor wore a charcoal top and white culottes. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses, a grey bag, and a pair of black shoes. Ranbir chose to wear a denim jacket with a grey shirt, a pair of blue jeans and brown boots. Ranbir Kapoor also wore a dark blue snapback cap and wore a black crossbody bag.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's budding love

In recent news, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may be planning their wedding very soon. Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were spotted walking out of Manish Malhotra's store. Choreographer Rajendra Singh, Masterji, shared a video of Neetu Kapoor dancing to the song Ghagra from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which raised speculations that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may tie the knot soon.

On the work front:

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are working together on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is set to be a trilogy also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The movie was scheduled to release on December 4, 2020, but had to be postponed. The movie's new release date has not yet been confirmed.

Ranbir Kapoor is simultaneously working on his movie Animal. The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will be released on Dussehra 2022. Alia Bhatt, too, has a list of upcoming movies including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also working on NTR Jr-starrer RRR. She will be flying to Hyderabad for the shoot in April.

Kapoor Family's recent loss:

The Kapoor family recently lost two of their family members. Ranbir Kapoor's father and Neetu Kapoor's husband, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. Rajiv Kapoor, aged 58, also passed away on February 9, 2021. The family is still grieving the loss of the two members.

