Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram To Make Their Rumoured Relationship Official?

Randeep Hooda, who was last seen in Imitiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, seems to be in a happy space in his relationship. Reason for which, the actor has reportedly decided to take things further in his relationship. Reports have it that the actor and his rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram are planning to meet his family in Haryana. Here is all you need to know.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram to make their relationship official?

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hit the headlines first in 2016. The two were reportedly spotted together at one of Vijender Singh’s boxing matches. After which, the rumoured couple have been seen together on various occasions.

Interestingly, Lin Laishram is also an actor. She has played small roles in movies like Mary Kom and Rangoon. Lin is reportedly an integral part of Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group, Motley. Reports have it that Randeep and Lin Laishram have been in a steady relationship for the past four years. They have also been spotted together on various occasions.

Now, reports reveal that the two are planning to take their relationship to the next level. They might soon visit Randeep’s parents to seek their permission, and if all goes well the couple reportedly will make an official announcement soon. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda is reported to be shooting for Russo brother’s Netflix film, Extraction. The movie, starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, and Golshefteh Farahani in the lead, is being shot in different parts of the world. The makers of the film recently released the first look of Chris, and it has managed to amp up the expectations of the fans.

The reason he looks so perfect in #Extraction: Because Hem’s Worth it. pic.twitter.com/KQpI3wZIS1 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 19, 2020

Besides, Randeep Hooda will also be seen in Prabhudeva’s next. The film, titled Radhe, will feature Salman Khan, Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda in the lead. The forthcoming movie is reported to release on Eid 2020.

