Randeep Hooda's Stunning First Look From 'Extraction' Will Leave You Intrigued

Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal co-starring Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan, is on cloud nine as he's all set to make his Hollywood debut. While Randeep will be seen playing one of the villains in Salman Khan-Disha Patani's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he will be seen making his Hollywood debut with an upcoming Netflix film titled Extraction. The Highway actor's Hollywoodlll debut Extraction also features Chris Hemsworth and marks the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave. Joe Russo of the directing duo Russo Brothers has penned the story. Randeep's first look from Extraction is out too.

READ: Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Hollywood Debut In Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction'

Talking about the same, Randeep said in a statement that, "I get to do a lot of action in the movie. I might be the first Indian male actor to do such an action-packed role in a Hollywood film. It was a great experience working with Hemsworth, Russo brothers and the director, Sam Hargrave."

READ: Director Imtiaz Ali Shares Randeep Hooda's Role Details In 'Love Aaj Kal'

Revealing details about his character in Extraction, Randeep further added, "It is described as a wrecking ball in the script. He’s had a run as military personnel and is now working for Ovi’s father. For the action shots, we rehearsed twice a day for 10 days, since many of my roles so far have been more dramatic. I must say, I’ve never had a director on a wire, hanging next to me, giving me instructions.”

READ: Chris Hemsworth Is All Set To Visit India With His 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave

The film revolves around the life of Tyler (Chris Hemsworth), who is a bold, fearless and black market mercenary. It will showcase the deadly extraction of Tyler Rake's career when he gets enlisted for a rescue mission. Tyler Rake sets on a mission to rescue the kidnapped child of an imprisoned crime lord. The whole mission will change Chris Hemsworth and the child's life drastically. The whole story will focus on Tyler's life and his adventurous mission.

READ: Chris Hemsworth Is All Set To Visit India With His 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.