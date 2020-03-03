Chris Hemsworth Praises 'Extraction' Co-star Randeep Hooda; Talks About India

Chris Hemsworth is all set for his upcoming film, Extraction which is set to release on April 24, 2020. The actor recently spoke about his time in India and how amazed he was to watch the crowd cheer for him. Chris also revealed some of his moments with co-star Randeep Hooda and debutant Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Chris Hemsworth spoke about his film and his visit to India to a leading news portal. He said that he had the chance to work with some talented people. He revealed that he had a wonderful time in India. Chris Hemsworth also praised his co-stars for their acting skills in the film.

Chris Hemsworth revealed that his first three weeks of the shooting schedule with Randeep Hooda were all about fighting with each other. He also revealed that during their fight scenes, Chris several times when on to give Randeep a few scratches but he said that he didn’t do it on purpose. He also said that he was very embarrassed about it.

Chris also revealed that Randeep was not at all angry at him. They both shared a good rapport. Chris also revealed that Rudhraksh Jaiswal is a very good actor and he has also left several people teary-eyed with his acting on-sets.

Also read | Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Hollywood Debut In Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction'

Apart from his shooting days, Chris Hemsworth also revealed the love he received from fans in India. He also said that people in India are very warm with their welcome, emphasizing that he has never seen that kind of response. He said that "I was blown away. I thought I was a Beatles or something." Chris Hemsworth also took to Instagram to share the love he received from fans in India.

Also read | Randeep Hooda's Stunning First Look From 'Extraction' Will Leave You Intrigued

Also read | Chris Hemsworth Mouths 'DDLJ' Dialogue On The Sets Of 'Extraction', Fans Cannot Keep Calm

Also read | Chris Hemsworth Is All Set To Visit India With His 'Extraction' Director Sam Hargrave

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.