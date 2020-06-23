Randeep Hooda Finds A Piece Of His Soul In Horse Riding, Writes A Two-liner Poem

Actor Randeep Hooda recently shared a picture of himself, describing what horse riding means to him. He can be seen talking about how he finds a piece of his soul in the sport as he has expressed through a rhyming two-liner caption. A number of his fans can be seen complimenting his look and his numerous talents and skills in the comments section of the post.

Randeep Hooda's love for horse riding

Randeep Hooda has lately been keeping his fans and followers entertained through various pictures and videos on his social media handles. He recently posted a monochrome picture of himself where he could be seen posing with a horse after having a fun ride on it. In the monochrome picture posted, the actor can be seen warmly smiling at his horse while it looks down. He can be seen wearing a polo jersey along with a pair of black pants that are necessary for the horse riding sport.

He can also be seen wearing the appropriate pair of shoes along with a pair of leather gloves which are a part of the horse riding kit. The picture indicates that he has just removed his helmet which has left his hair sweaty and messed up. In the caption for the post, he has written a short two-liner, expressing the delight he gets out of this sport. He has written that he met his soul again on a horse on a pouring day. The picture is receiving a lot of love from the audience. Have a look at the picture posted on Randeep Hooda’s Instagram here.

Randeep Hooda’s learning from father

Randeep Hooda recently shared a picture with his father on the occasion of Father’s Day. In the picture, he could be seen posing with his father in front of a set. They can both be seen posing for the camera while they hug each other and smile. He has mentioned in the caption for the post the one lesson that he learnt from his father Dr. Ranbir Singh Hooda. He was taught that failure is the best teacher and hence it must be welcomed. Have a look at the adorable picture from Randeep Hooda’s Instagram here.

