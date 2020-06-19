Randeep Hooda May Begin Shooting In Lucknow Soon, Producer Says "location Is The Hero"

Randeep Hooda is quite eager to begin his shooting schedules now that the lockdown is being lifted. According to a news portal, since the Maharashtra Government has allowed the shootings to begin, Randeep Hooda looks forward to his film shootings as well. However, Randeep’s film is set to be shot in Lucknow and hence the makers of the film along with Randeep Hooda are in talks with the local authorities there. Read on:

Randeep Hooda may begin shooting in Lucknow soon

In an interview with Rahul Mittra, the producer for Randeep Hooda’s film, he revealed that they are having talks with the UP government and several other authorities to begin shooting procedures. The film titled Mard will see Randeep Hooda as the lead and fans are excited about this film. Adding further, the producer said that they have attended several web seminars with the members of the UP government during the past few weeks. The producer spoke to the authorities about the film and even spoke about how things will go ahead once the permissions are granted.

Rahul expressed that the makers along with Randeep Hooda are looking forward to hearing from them soon. However, according to the director, he will not be able to begin their shooting procedure any time soon and thus may have to wait until August to see how things go. The makers of the film also mentioned that a change in location for the film is not feasible at this point due to the narrative of the story The producer said that a major portion of the film has already been shot in the city of Lucknow prior to lockdown and thus it seems impossible to change it. He further added that the location in the film itself is the ''main hero''.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in Salman Khan’s most awaited film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva and has actors like Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff playing pivotal roles. Randeep Hooda will also be seen in Mard, which is being directed by Sai Kabir. Fans of Randeep Hooda are quite excited and eager to watch him on the big screen soon, according to a news portal.

