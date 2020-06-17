Randeep Hooda Shares Photo With Parents On Their Marriage Anniversary With Strong Message

Actor Randeep Hooda’s parents celebrated their 49th marriage anniversary on June 17, 2020. On the occasion, the actor took to his official social media handle and wished his parents. He also wrote a powerful message for his fans in the light of Sushant Singh Rajput’s apparent suicide.

Randeep Hooda celebrates parents' 49th marriage anniversary

Taking to his official Instagram handle, actor Randeep Hooda posted a photo that featured him along with his parents. It was clicked on the occasion of their 49th marriage anniversary and the trio seem very happy and jolly in the family picture. The actor captioned this photo saying, “A happy 49th Marriage anniversary to my lovely parents Asha Hooda and Dr Ranbir Hooda. @hooda_asha & #DrRanbirSinghHooda”.

The Extraction actor also talked about how he will never take a step that will hurt his parents in any way. In the caption, he further said, “I would never want to do anything to wipe this smile off their faces no matter what anguish I might be going through personally.” He also added a Hindi translation in the caption that read, “मैं कभी ऐसा कोई कदम नहीं उठाऊँगा जिससे मेरे माँ बाबू के चेहरे से ये मुस्कराहट हटे, चाहे मेरे ऊपर निजी तौर पे कुछ भी बीत रही हो”. Here is the Instagram post:

Randeep Hooda is one of the several Bollywood actors who have been talking about connecting with family in times of trouble and in times of happiness. Bollywood actors are coming forward to talk about depression and suicide. Earlier, Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Angad Bedi have talked about the same. In an Instagram post, Bedi talked about the importance of family and urged his followers to connect with them. Here is the social media post:

Here's Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

