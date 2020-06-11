Randeep Hooda Commemorates Four Years Of Release Of His Movie 'Do Lafzon Ki Kahani'

Randeep Hooda's movie Do Lafzon Ki Kahani is celebrating 4 years of its release. The movie starred Randeep alongside Kajal Aggarwal. Randeep took to his Instagram to celebrate this wonderful occasion and remember his movie.

Randeep Hooda’s tribute to Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

Randeep Hooda posted two pictures from the movie Do Lafzon Ki Kahani. In one picture, Randeep can be seen inside a boxing ring, right in the middle of a boxing fight with another man. The other picture shows Randeep Hooda and Kajal Aggarwal sitting in what looks like a bus. Kajal has her head on Randeep’s shoulder. In the caption of the post, Randeep Hooda shared that the movie completes four years of its release. He also tagged Kajal Aggarwal in the post:

4 years of #DoLafzonKiKahani

About Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

The movie Do Lafzon Ki Kahani was released in the year 2016. It is directed by Deepak Tijori and written by Girish Dhamija. The movie is a remake of a Korean movie named Always. It was produced by Avinaash V Rai and Dhaval Jayantilal Gada. Apart from Kajal and Randeep, the movie also stars Dhirah Shetty, Mamil Singh, Anil George, and Sara Khalid Gesawat. The movie traces the journey of Suraj, played by Randeep, how he survives hardships in life and also struggles to be with his beloved. Kajal plays the role of a blind girl named Jenny.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani received a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics. As per Box Office India, the movie’s budget was ₹110 million. Its Box Office collection is ₹40 million. The movie has been shot in multiple locations like Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and India. Randeep’s performance in the movie was praised, as per a news source. The movie has also been adapted in Kannada and it was named Boxer. Boxer starred Dhananjay and Krutika Jayakumar.

What is in store for Randeep Hooda?

Randeep Hooda was last seen in the movie Extraction where he starred alongside Chris Hemsworth and Pankaj Tripathi. He was also seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal in a supporting role, which was directed by Imitiaz Ali. Randeep Hooda’s next movie is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie stars Disha Patani, Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva. Randeep Hooda will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie. Before Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Randeep has worked with Salman in the movie Sultaan as well.

