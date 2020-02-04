Randeep Hooda Extends Warm Birthday Wishes To Legendary Actor Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman is a well-known legendary actor who has appeared in mainly Bollywood movies, but also in Tamil, Bengali and Telugu movies. She is known for her impeccable performances and for her contributions to different genres of films from the 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s. Recently, on February 3, 2020, she celebrated her 82nd birthday.

Waheeda Rehman was showered with love and best wishes on her birthday. Amidst all the wishes, Randeep Hooda also took to his Instagram to wish the legendary actor a very happy birthday. He took to his Twitter handle and shared a pretty picture of Waheeda Rehman from her old movie and wrote a very beautiful and heartfelt caption with it.

Also Read | Waheeda Rehman To Be Honoured With 'Kishore Kumar Samman' By Madhya Pradesh Govt

Check out his post here:

A rocking birthday to #WaheedaRehman ji .. by far my favourite 😍 got know of her love for the wild .. here’s wishing for a wildlife photography safari with her 🙏🏽🤗 is someone listening 🤔 pic.twitter.com/3cPlVG1s6T — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Waheeda Rehman Turns Wildlife Photographer, To Learn Scuba-diving Next

Randeep Hooda also mentioned his love for the actor and even shared that she is one of his favourites. He even mentioned her love for wildlife while wishing on her birthday. Randeep Hooda also expressed his desire to go on a wildlife safari with her.

Also Read | Waheeda Rehman On Hyderabad Encounter: Rapists Deserve Life Imprisonment And Not Death

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with Madhya Pradesh Governments's National Kishore Kumar Samman as per the reports. The award for 2018, will be given to Waheeda Rehman. She will be felicitated with the award at her residence in Bandra in Mumbai by Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho, reportedly.

Also Read | ‘She Indeed Looks Like The Rani Of Jhansi’: Kangana Ranaut’s 'Manikarnika' Leaves Veteran Actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh Impressed

Image Courtesy: Waheeda Rehman Instagram/ Randeep Hooda Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.