Waheeda Rehman To Be Honoured With 'Kishore Kumar Samman' By Madhya Pradesh Govt

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with Madhya Pradesh Governments's National Kishore Kumar Samman as per the reports. The award for 2018, will be given to Waheeda Rehman. She will be felicitated with the award at her residence in Bandra in Mumbai by Culture Minister Vijaylaxmi Sadho, reportedly.

Waheeda Rehman is one of the most popular leading ladies of Hindi cinema. She has a string of box office hits and has even won several awards for her impeccable performance and iconic acting skills. The legendary actor has turned 82 years old today.

The award Kishore Kumar Samman consists of Rs. 2 lakh cash price and citation. According to the reports, the actor did not receive the award during the last function that was held in October last year as the actor was unwell. The function was held on October 13 which coincided with the death anniversary of legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The singer was born on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh.

The National Kishore Kumar Award has been instituted in memory of eminent playback singer and all-rounder, Kishore Kumar. The award was instituted by Madhya Pradesh Department of Culture and is awarded for excellence in cinematic achievements. It carries a citation and a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Along with Waheeda Rehman, the popular director Priyadarshan who has made several blockbuster Malayalam and Bollywood movies also were honoured with Madhya Pradesh government's Kishore Kumar Samman. He was felicitated with the award on October 13, 2019, at a function in Khandwa, the birthplace of the legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

