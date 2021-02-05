Randeep Hooda posts video of Kangana as 'Rehana' in OUATIM; netizens say 'sahi khel gaya'

The film industry seems to be divided over the farmer-Centre standoff on the controversial farm laws. While many of them have come out in support of the farmers, some of the bigwigs slammed the tweets by international celebrities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg in support of the protesting farmers. Amid Kangana Ranaut slamming Rihanna for the popststar’s tweet, Randeep Hooda posted a video from Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, where his co-actor’s character was named 'Rehana.'

Randeep Hooda’s cryptic post on Kangana Ranaut amid farmer protests

Randeep Hooda on Friday took to Twitter to post a clip from the Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, in which he had played a police officer. In the video, his character ACP Agnel Wilson is shown a photograph of Kangana Ranaut and he then replies, “Ise kaun nai jaanta. mashhoor filmstar Rehana.” (Who does not know her, famous filmstar Rehana)

He captioned the video, ‘saajish bahut badi hai (The conspiracy is big) as he used a laughing emoji, and throwback.

Though the Sultan star did not mention the farmer protests, netizens understood his reference and reacted with words like ‘sahi khel gaye ho’, ‘what timing’ and more.

Randeep Hooda had been among the celebrities who had posted in support of the farmers.

Paying his tributes to the famers who had passed away during the protests, he had hoped for a speedy resolution, while hoping they could return home soon. He posted a picture by holding a candle.

Praying for our farmers who lost their lives at the protest. Hoping for a speedy resolution so that everyone can return home safe at the earliest 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3LW1N42z3 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 9, 2021

Kangana vs Rihanna

Kangana Ranaut had hit out at Rihanna’s tweet on February 2, where the Disturbia artist had asked why was there no talk about the farmer protests. The actor had then written that the protestors were not ‘farmers’ but 'terrorists' and called Rihanna as ‘fool.’

While Kangana Ranaut had been the most prominent names backing the government on the laws, the other bigwigs came out in big numbers after Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa raised their concern over the protests. This included Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar, Virat Kolhi, Sachin Tendulkar, among others, who stated that India was ‘together’ and against ‘propaganda’ surrounding the farmer protests reaching abroad.

