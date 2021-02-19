Randeep Hooda Says He Is 'waiting For Bae', Shares Monochromatic Photo

On Thursday, February 18, Highway actor Randeep Hooda, took to his social media platform to share a monochromatic portrait of himself. The actor accompanied his picture with a funny caption, which along with making fans burst out in laughter, has also left them wondering if they could ever be Randeep Hooda's Bae’. Here’s everything that you need to know about Randeep Hooda’s latest Instagram post.

Randeep Hooda’s black & white photo:

In the picture shared by the Jannat 2 star, he appears to pose while peeking out of a car. Donning a casual ensemble, the actor looks puzzled as the camera captures him. Going by the photo, it seems that the actor is waiting for someone to arrive. Capturing the main essence of the photo, Randeep Hooda paired the picture with aptly suiting the expression made by him. While sharing this Thursday throwback photo, the actor wrote ‘Waiting for Bae’. Check it out below:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor went gaga over it. While some responded by saying that they are 'waiting for him’ instead, many others claimed that they want to be his bae. Moreover, the post of the actor is flooded with red heart emotions in abundance. Here’s taking a glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, amidst shooting his upcoming web show, a funny Randeep decided to make his own version of the recently trending ‘pawri hori hai’. In the clip, he can be seen showcasing the entire shoot location and the crew as they scream ‘party hori hai’ in the end. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep along with Urvashi Rautela are currently shooting their upcoming web show ‘Inspector Avinash’ in Uttar Pradesh. On, February 13, the actor got an opportunity to meet UP’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. As reported by PTI, the team reportedly discussed their shooting schedule with the CM assuring them of full support for a ‘hassle-free shoot. The plot of the series chronicles the success stories of UP’s Special Task Force. It narrates the life of Inspector Avinash, who has been credited for solving high profile cases in the state.

