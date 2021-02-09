Randeep Hooda Puts 'childhood Back On A Horse' With THIS Nostalgic Post

Randeep Hooda had a gala time with his school friend as they went horseback riding. The actor posed alongside his friend in a nostalgic picture that he posted to social media. Randeep Hooda can be seen standing beside a horse in full rodeo gear while his friend was seated on the saddle of the animal. The longtime friends were all smiles as they posed for the camera and struck a pose at the Amateur Riders Club.

Randeep Hooda puts his "childhood back on a horse"

Posting the image to his Instagram account, Randeep Hooda wrote a caption both in Hindi and English to convey his emotions after meeting his friend. The actor wrote that he felt as if he put his childhood back on a horse as he watched his school friend seated on the horse. The actor then wrote the same in Hindi as well and thus expressed his joy after meeting his school friend. The actor then added a few hashtags to end the post on a delightful note. Fans of the actor seemed delighted with this nostalgic post by the actor. They praised him for his humility and left several hearts in the comments section of the same post. Fans also reacted praying for the actor for his style and thus had a good time and enjoyed the post uploaded by Randeep Hooda.

Besides that, the actor previously also celebrated one of his friend's birthdays by uploading a joyful post of him. In the past he was spotted giving a bear hug to his friend and the two friends seemed to enjoy their candid moment as they were clicked. Randeep shared the image on his timeline and wished his friend on his birthday by writing a long heartfelt caption. On the work front, as per one of his recent posts, the actor was getting prepared for the promotions of Radhe. The actor will appear opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming Prabhu Deva directed film. The actor made his way onto the sets of Bigg Boss 14 for the promotions of the film and thus posted a behind-the-scenes picture of himself getting ready right before he went on stage. Fans seemed excited about the movie and took to the comments to express how eagerly they await the release of the film.

