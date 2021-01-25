Randeep Hooda's 'Extraction' Character To Be Explored In An Origin Story Film?

Randeep Hooda might soon feature in a new Extraction film. The Bollywood actor starred as Saju Rav in the Chris Hemsworth starrer Netflix film. Reportedly, Extraction makers are planning to explore Saju Rav’s character and expand the Extraction universe. Rav’s origin story will explore his early days and him working as a Para officer. Find out more details about this story below.

Hooda’s Extraction character to receive an original story

Randeep Hooda marked his Hollywood debut with 2020 film, Extraction. The Russo brothers directed Netflix film, starred Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. Extraction was one of the most successful films on the OTT platform. Apart from Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda, the Netflix film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Rudraksh Jaiswal. After the success of the film, Joe and Anthony Russo are reportedly planning to expand the Extraction universe.

This means that more Extraction movies are on their way. According to Pinkvilla’s report, the Extraction makers are planning to explore Randeep Hooda’s character from the film. As mentioned earlier, Randeep Hooda played the role of a former Special Forces operator (Para) Saju Rav in the film. According to the report, the makers are planning to expand the film’s universe by exploring multiple characters and their origin stories. Randeep Hooda’s storyline from the film is being considered for the same. If sources are to be believed, this new film could focus on Rav’s character and his early life.

Furthermore, this new Extraction storyline is still in its early stage and any information is yet to receive an official confirmation. The 2020 released Netflix film revolved around rescuing the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Actor Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Rav’s close associate in the film. Hence chances are Tripathi could also reprise his role in this new film.

Randeep Hooda’s Inspector Avinash

Randeep Hooda is no doubt a busy bee. He will be soon marking his debut in the OTT space. The Bollywood actor will be playing the role of a cop in this new thriller series titled Inspector Avinash. According to another Pinkvilla report, the cop thriller series is based on the life of officer Avinash Mishra. Randeep Hooda took to Instagram and shared a picture of his look from the show. Take a look.

