Randeep Hooda Shares A Picture Of A Stag From Ranthambore, Calls The Wetlands 'precious'

Other than his brilliant acting in films like Sarbjit, Highway, Murder 3, and the last year's Hollywood hit, Extraction, Randeep Hooda is also known for his love for animals and wildlife. The Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster actor frequently shares pictures of himself while horse-riding, which he has claimed on several occasions, that he is very fond of. He also keeps sharing snippets from his wildlife photography. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a picture he clicked at Ranthambhore National Park.

Randeep Hooda's photo while he adventured in the wild

The Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai actor recently shared a picture of a stag, which he clicked at the popular Ranthambore National Park in the state of Rajasthan. The stunning image showed a stag drinking water from a pond with the beautiful reflections of the pink-blue sky clearly seen in the shallow waters. The grass on the other side of the water body can also be seen lit with sunshine. Randeep captioned his post, "Satrangi Re. Wetlands are precious". He also added hashtags like Jungle Hooda, Wild Randeep, wildlife photographer among others.

The Bollywood actor has over 3 million followers on the social networking site and his latest post garnered around 46K likes so far. Fans and followers of the actor praised his wildlife photography skills in the comments section. Check out the comments:

Randeep Hooda's Instagram post about "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" meme

Randeep Hooda is the latest celebrity to join the "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" bandwagon. The actor shared a video with his crew of his debut web series Inspector Avinash. He panned his camera from his movie's crew to some children at a school and enjoyed the "Pawri" with them.

Randeep Hooda's web debut in Inspector Avinash

Randeep Hooda will soon be seen in the web series titled Inspector Avinash. It is a cop thriller that is based on the real-life story of police officer Avinash Mishra. Inspector Avinash's cast features Urvashi Rautela in the lead role opposite Hooda. The film will be bankrolled by Jio Studios and Gold Mountain Pictures. The series was initially planned for a 2020 release but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image Credits: Randeep Hooda Official Instagram Account

