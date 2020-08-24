Randeep Hooda Shares A Picture Of His 'best Birthday Gift'; See Here

Randeep Hooda, who turned a year older, took to his social media handle to reveal his 'best birthday gift' — a bicycle. In the capture, the 'Highway' star is seen sporting a grey T-shirt with denim and boots and accessorized his look with black shades. Taking safety into account, the 'Kick' star is also seen wearing a helmet as he is ready to take a stroll with his brand new bicycle on the road.

Randeep in the picture is seen wearing a grey t-shirt, denim, boots, and completed the look with his shades and a helmet. The actor sent out the message to start a positive change by opting for an eco-friendly mode of transport and care for mother nature by using the hashtags "#BeTheChange #RestartResponsibly #mothernature."

His recent Hollywood release titled Extraction, alongside Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani, and others was well-received by the audience. Randeep Hooda shared many BTS clips and glimpses of his role in Extraction, which amped up the excitement of moviegoers. Sam Hargrave's directorial released on Netflix and received rave reviews.

Randeep Hooda showcases his photography skills with a spectacular picture

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Salman Khan in the much-awaited film, Radhe. He will also be seen in his next Hollywood project, Rat On a Highway. The actor also has Mard in his kitty.

Randeep Hooda requests parents to encourage their kids to pursue their dream; WATCH

(with ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.