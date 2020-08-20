Randeep Hooda Showcases His Photography Skills With A Spectacular Picture

Several celebrities bombarded the social media with some beautiful and mesmerizing pictures on the occasion of World Photography Day on August 19. To mark the special day, an environmentalist and a wildlife lover, actor Randeep Hooda also shared one of his clicked photographs on social media where he captured the real essence of wildlife photography with his vision.

Randeep Hooda showcases his photographic skills

In the picture on Instagram, the actor flaunted his skills while sharing a picture of a tree in the dark forest with cormorants birds while in the second picture he can be seen sitting in the forest while clicking pictures. While captioning the post, the actor who turned 44 on August 20, wrote that in today’s time it’s the humans that rant and not the cormorant birds. Further the actor also hailed himself for capturing the perfect frame. Randeep also thanked wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi for his guidance and love.

Earlier, the actor who has managed to steal the hearts of his fans with his impeccable acting skills in Extraction shared some secrets from the film. The actor spoke about being heartbroken and about chopping his hair in Extraction, during an interview with a Philippines' magazine. Randeep Hooda revealed that he had taken a pledge in the Golden Temple that he will not cut his hair until his movie, Battle of Sargarhi is concluded. However, he had to break his promise, when he was offered Extraction with Chris Hemsworth, as his character in the movie demanded a different look.

In his interview, Randeep mentioned that it was a very hard decision for him and the actor revealed that he visited Gurudwara and apologized for breaking his promise. Adding to the same, Randeep Hooda confessed to being heartbroken throughout the filming of Extraction, as a part of him was still attached to the Battle of Saragarhi movie. However, the actor mentioned that he gave his best to Extraction, which taught him to let go of the baggage with grace. Reportedly, Randeep Hooda was all set to play the role of a Sikh soldier in the Battle of Saragarhi.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor will next be seen sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Salman Khan in the much-awaited film, Radhe. He will also be seen in his next Hollywood project, Rat On a Highway. The actor also has Mard in his kitty.

