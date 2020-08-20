Randeep Hooda Requests Parents To Encourage Their Kids To Pursue Their Dream; WATCH

Randeep Hooda hails from the state of Haryana and has often been invited to schools and ceremonies to inspire young minds. Last year the actor was invited to the annual day of G.D. Goenka Public School in Jhajjar where he was asked to address the students. Hooda, in the annual day speech, talked about his childhood and his career choices in life.

Randeep Hooda's speech at a school

The actor, in his speech, requested parents to let their children follow their dreams and to guide them to achieve their dreams rather than instructing them what to do. The actor talked about how things were when he was growing up and talked about his school life. Here is what the actor said in the annual day at G.D. Goenka Public School.

Randeep Hooda started his speech at G.D. Goenka Public School by telling the audience that he believes in a positive outlook towards everything. The actor expressed that he took pride that a school of such high standards was present in his homeland. He further talked about his school and how when they were young, they were always told that if one studies well, they will become gentlemen but if they only play sports, they will not become anything in life.

Randeep Hooda appreciated how the school where he was giving the speech focused so much on extracurricular activities and sports. The actor said that these activities will help the state to progress and prosper further. He further emphasised on the fact that times have changed a lot since he was a student.

Randeep Hooda said that now there are many more opportunities and possibilities in many fields other than medical and engineering. The actor requested the parents to encourage their children to pursue a career in something they are enthusiastic about. He further said that subjects like trigonometry and chemical formulas did not help in life as much as the things that he was interested in.

Randeep requested the parents to not persuade their children to pursue a certain field that he might not be interested in. The actor said that anything that a person is enthusiastic about, he shall be able to do well in it because it is more likely that the kid will spend more time practising the particular things. He further said that the practice will allow the kid to become more talented and hence it will make them excellent in it.

