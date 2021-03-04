Randeep Hooda Shares BTS Stunt Video From 'Extraction'; Makes Comic Reference To 'March'

Randeep Hooda posts quite frequently on social media, keeping his fans up to date about whatever he is up to. He posted on his Instagram stories a behind-the-scenes video from his movie Extraction, which also starred Thor actor Chris Hemsworth. The short video is from a stunt scene that took place in the movie and Randeep has compared it to entering the month of March this year. He has made a subtle yet comic reference to the spread of coronavirus that happened last year – here is a glimpse at the video.

Randeep Hooda shares BTS video from Extraction, compares it to entering March

It has been an entire year since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India last March. The spread of the deadly virus resulted in a lockdown and it has been nearly an entire year since these events. Randeep Hooda has made an amusing reference to what it feels entering march again with the video shared by him. This video captures a behind-the-scenes moment, where a stunt scene was filmed. The stunt scene shows a man getting run over by a car. The actor wrote in his story, “How it felt to realise it’s already March again”.

The video was shared by Bobby Holland Hanton, who is a well-known stunt artist. Randeep Hooda had played a major role in Extraction, portraying Saju Rav, who is the head of security of a feared gangster. The action-thriller film had a number of fight scenes and portrayed many stunts on screen. The BTS video shared by Hooda was merely one of the many stunt scenes in the film, but it was aptly used by the actor to describe the current situation in a funny manner.

Image courtesy: Randeep Hooda's Instagram

Randeep Hooda has worked in several popular movies in his career, playing various kinds of roles on screen. Some of his most successful movies include Kick, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Sultan, Highway and others. He had also famously played the titular role of Sarbjit in 2016. Extraction happens to be his first venture in Hollywood and was released on Netflix.

