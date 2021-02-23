Randeep Hooda Looks Dapper As He Shares A Glimpse Of His 'Equestrian Life'

Randeep Hooda enjoys horse-riding and playing polo which is evident from his Instagram feed, wherein the actor has a bunch of pictures from racecourses and rider's clubs of Mumbai. The actor took to his Instagram feed on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, to share a picture of himself as he waited for his horse to come his way. Read along and take a look at the picture here and what fans had to say about it.

Randeep Hooda shares pictures as he goes horse-riding

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, February 23 to share a picture of himself all geared up to play a game of polo. He was leaning at the fence as he looked for his horse and sported all the required gear to play the sport. The actor wore a red t-shirt with black pants, had his polo mallet and gloves in his hands. He also had long leather boots and a helmet on, which are required for the sport.

For his caption, the actor wrote, "Where’s my horse" and added the hashtags #TuesdayVibes, #Horse, #HorseLover, #equestrian and #equestrianlife in the end. The picture has received over 67k likes so far. The comments also have fans dropping hearts and other emojis for the picture. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Randeep Hooda on the work front

Randeep Hooda will be seen opposite Ileana D'Cruz in a film titled Unfair & Lovely. The movie is directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and talks about the country's obsession with fair skin. Unfair & Lovely went on floors on October 29, 2020, in Haryana and was wrapped up on November 19, 2020.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen playing the role of Karan Singh Rathore in the movie Radhe, which has also wrapped up its filming. Back in 2020, the actor was seen playing the role of Saju Rav in the Hollywood movie Extraction, which also starred Chris Hemsworth. The movie was backed by the Russo Brothers. Hooda was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

