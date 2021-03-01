Randeep Hooda Cannot Hide Joy On His Face After Spotting Gangetic River Dolphin

Randeep Hooda, who is shooting for his upcoming web series Inspector Avinash in Ayodhya, spotted a Gangetic river dolphin while on a boat ride. Randeep will be seen playing the lead role of a cop in his upcoming new web series Inspector Avinash. The actor is shooting for the project in UP and simultaneously enjoying the wild nature of Uttar Pradesh.

Randeep spots a Gangetic river dolphin

The 44-year-old actor appears to be enjoying his time while shooting in UP as evident from Randeep Hooda's photos on his Instagram trying out new adventures behind the scenes. Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture of him beaming with happiness after spotting a river dolphin in the river of Ayodhya. He informed his fans through his caption that the photographer could not capture the dolphin but instead captured the perfect emotion he felt after seeing one.

The actor wrote in the caption about how happy he was when he spotted the dolphin and thanked the Namami Gange project for cleaning the water body. He credited the clear and clean river to them as he wrote down the hashtags #savetheriverdolphins and #incredibleindia. Fans shared his enthusiasm in the comment section.

Fans react to the post

Pic Credit: Randeep Hooda Instagram.

Fans appeared to have joined in on Randeep's excitement as they commented fire emojis in the comment section. Many fans were in awe of Randeep's look as he sported a khaki shirt with black half pants and matched them with black goggles, giving the fans a vibe of adventure outfit. One fan even commented that he was reminded of 'Jumanji', an adventure movie, referring to his new look.

A look into Randeep Hooda's photos on Instagram

A peek into Randeep's Instagram will let his fans know that he is quite fond of nature and sports. The actor consistently shares photos from his daily life and work-life on Instagram to keep his fans updated. He shared a couple of pictures of him horse riding and nature's photographs shot by him. Randeep's latest posts include his BTS pictures from his upcoming web series.

