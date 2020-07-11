Randeep Hooda Signs With Hollywood Talent Agency For Representation In West

Randeep Hooda is one of the renowned actors of recent times. He recently made his Hollywood debut with Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth as the lead. The actor received much appreciation for his performance in the Netflix action film. Now, as per reports, Randeep has signed with a Hollywood talent agency that will represent him in the west. Read to know more:

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Opens Up About His Bonding With Chris Hemsworth While Shooting 'Extraction'

Randeep Hooda signs with Hollywood talent agency

Marking a successful Hollywood debut with Extraction, it seems like Randeep Hooda desires to do more international projects. He has signed with a Hollywood talent management agency named Authentic Talent and Literary Management, situated in the United States of America. It is said to expand his reach and presence in the west.

Randeep Hooda said in a statement that Extraction was a “huge success” worldwide with a “phenomenal” reach. He mentioned that he really enjoyed working on the film and got to learn many new things from the “fabulous” cast and crew. The actor added that as every artist wants to reach out to as many people as possible, he is very “grateful and excited” for these new horizons in international cinema.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda & Chris Hemsworth's Fight Practice Video During 'Extraction' Is Unmissable

Randeep Hooda in Extraction

Stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave made his directorial debut with action-thriller film Extraction. From a screenplay by Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame co-director, Joe Russo. It stars Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour. The movie follows a black ops mercenary who is tasked to rescue the son of a big Indian drug lord abducted by a Bangladeshi crime lord.

Randeep Hooda plays Saju Rav, a former Para (Special Forces) operator and associate of Indian drug lord Ovi Mahajan Sr. He is put in charge to retrieve the drug lord’s son, who is kidnapped and kept in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Randeep impressed the audiences with his performance in Extraction. His hand-to-hand combat with Chris Hemsworth and the daring act was praised by many.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Talks About His Hollywood Debut Movie 'Extraction' With Chris Hemsworth

Also Read | Never Done This Kind Of Action Before: Randeep Hooda On 'Extraction'

Randeep Hooda made his big-screen debut in 2001 with Monsoon Wedding. Directed by Mira Nair, it also features Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah and Vasundhara Das. The movie won several International awards including the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festive. It was nominated at BAFTA Award and Golden Globe Awards among a few others. Randeep has also worked in Canadian crime thriller movie Beeba Boys (2015) written and directed by Deepa Mehta.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.