Randeep Hooda Takes Up The Initiative Of Cleaning The Versova Beach Amidst Lockdown

Randeep Hooda does not fail to share some of the glimpses from his lockdown routine with his fans on social media. Recently, the actor took to his social media to share some pictures from his Versova beach clean-up drive amidst the pandemic situation. But the actor made sure to follow the necessary precautionary measures while doing the same.

Randeep Hooda took part in the Versova beach clean-up drive

The Highway actor can be seen donning a mask and gloves during his Versova beach clean-up drive in the pictures. The pictures have him helping the other volunteers to clean the clustered dumpings on the beach. He also further helps to load the garbage into a truck. The Sarbjit actor captioned the picture saying how the beach is the 'backyard of humanity' but it is not a pretty sight.

Randeep also added how he was inspired by Afroz Shah for this Versova beach clean-up drive who is an environmentalist and a lawyer and was responsible for organizing the world's largest beach clean-up drive, setting inspiration for many. The Love Aaj Kal actor urged all his fans to start respecting Mother Nature. Take a look at the actor's post.

Randeep Hooda penned down a note for Naseeruddin Shah

Randeep is often known for his riveting social media posts. The actor who considers veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah his teacher in the field of acting recently shared a heartfelt post for the latter on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The Main Aur Charles actor shared a photo wherein a young and happy Randeep can be seen posing with the legendary actor.

While captioning the post, Randeep also penned down his emotions and described how much he adored the acting skills of the Masoom actor from his theatre days. He also wrote that he was not aware of the fact that the veteran actor can create a profound, lasting impact on the mind of the Kick actor like he wrote ‘Naseer Sahab’ had on many. Furthermore, Randeep also confessed that he used to follow the ace actor like a puppy to so many workshops that he has conducted for free for decades and still in the National School of Drama, Film, and Television Institute of India and at various other places. Take a look at his post.

