Randeep Hooda Pens Heart-warming Post For Naseeruddin Shah On Guru Purnima

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, actor Randeep Hooda extended his wishes to his mentor and guru Naseeruddin Shah. The actor took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture during the premiere of his first film Monsson Wedding which was directed by Mira Nair. The actor thanked the veteran actor for all his teachings and also expressed his gratitude towards Naseeruddin Shah.

Randeep Hooda extends wishes on Guru Purnima

Randeep Hooda, who considers Naseeruddin Shah his teacher in the field of acting, shared a photo wherein a young and happy Randeep can be seen posing with the legendary actor. While captioning the post, Randeep penned is emotions and described how much he adored the acting skills of Naseeruddin Shah from his theatre days. He wrote that he was not aware of the fact that Naseeruddin Shah can create a profound, lasting impact on the mind of the Highway star like he wrote ‘Naseer Sahab’ had on many.

Read: Anupam Kher Extends Wishes On Guru Purnima, Credits His Teachers For His Successful Career

Read: Sanjay Dutt Remembers His 'first Teachers' On Guru Purnima With A Heartfelt Post

Further, Randeep confessed that he used to follow the ace actor like a puppy to so many workshops that he has conducted for free for decades and still in the National School of Drama, Film, and Television Institute of India and at various other places. At last, he expressed his gratitude and love towards the actor for doing what he does to impress the audience and giving such wonderful films to the Indian cinema.

Scores of his fans were quick enough to praise the actor and pour in their love for the picture. One of the users wrote that two great actors in one frame. Another user called the two as “legends.” A third user chimed in and called the duo as “outstanding.” Another user praised the acting skills of the Kick actor and wrote that he is one of the finest actors and will always remain as the king of Bollywood.

A BAFTA-winning film, the story of 2001 flick Monsoon Wedding revolves around a father, Lalit Verma,(Naseeruddin Shah) trying to marry off his daughter, Aditi (Vasundhara Das), in the traditional manner. Aditi is having second thoughts, while her cousin Ayesha Verma,( Neha Dubey) 17, is just beginning to realize that she's attractive to boys, and her other cousin, Ria, has a shocking revelation ready. Her brother, however, just wants to dance.

Randeep Hooda is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. His range as an actor is commendable and he’s showcased it time and again in films like Highway and Sarbjit. Meanwhile, he was last seen in the Hollywood action-thriller Extraction alonside Chris Hemsworth, directed by Sam Hargrave.

Read: Randeep Hooda Finds A Piece Of His Soul In Horse Riding, Writes A Two-liner Poem

Read: Randeep Hooda May Begin Shooting In Lucknow Soon, Producer Says "location Is The Hero"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.