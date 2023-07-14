Randeep Hooda Visits Swatantryaveer Savarkar Smarak Amid The Wait For Veer Savarkar Biopic

Randeep Hooda, who is busy with his next project Veer Savarkar, visited Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak in Mumbai on Friday. The film is based on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life and will mark the actor's debut as a director. In the film, he is also plays the titular character.

In June, Randeep Hooda announced the wrap of the film.

In May, the actor unveiled the teaser on Savarkar's 140th birth anniversary.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was an Indian politician, activist, and writer.

Inside Randeep Hooda's visit to Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video offering an inside look at the Samark. In it, he can be seen meeting Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Veer Savarkar. He also interacted with the kids practising. Alongside the video, he wrote a long note expressing his happiness in visiting the place.

An excerpt of the note read, "From gymnasium, boxing rings, martial arts, recording-vfx studios, auditorium and a shooting range... great to meet #RanjitSavarkar and all the lovely people taking care of it all."

Inside the wrap party of Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda shared a video featuring him with the cast and crew of the film. He also wrote a long note expressing gratitude and revealed that he had been to death and back for this film. An excerpt of the note read, "It's a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film, but that is a topic for another day. For now, a big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast, and crew, who have stood by me through thick and thin, day and night, and made it happen."

In addition to directing and acting, Randeep Hooda has also written the story and produced the film. The movie is expected to release later this year, but netizens have to wait for makers to announce the release date.