Randeep Hooda Wraps Up Shoot Of Directorial Debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda marks his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a film centered around the remarkable journey of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The teaser of the movie was released on Savarkar's 140th birth anniversary. But it was nothing less than a challenge for him.

3 things you need to know

Randeep Hooda is both directing and acting in the film.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was an Indian politician, activist, and writer.

He was one of the most sought-after figures by the British government during India's struggle for independence.

Randeep Hooda expresses gratitude and hints at his challenging journey

Randeep shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring himself with the crew of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In the video, he can be seen cutting cakes to celebrate the film wrap. Alongside the video, Hooda penned a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude to the team.

In the note, he hinted at the challenges he faced during the making of the film but did not provide specific details. He wrote, "It's a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film, but that is a topic for another day. For now, a big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast, and crew, who have stood by me through thick and thin, day and night, and made it happen."

Hooda also addressed rumors surrounding his diet during the filming and promised to clarify the matter soon. He added, "Finally, now I can eat properly, so looking forward to a scrumptious meal." Hooda concluded his note by stating, "By the way, there are a lot of misconceptions about what I ate and didn't eat during this extended shoot, and I'll clarify that very soon. Vande Mataram!"

The fans eagerly await the film's release

Following the video's release, enthusiastic fans flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement. One user inquired about the film's release date, asking, "When will it be released?" Another commented, "Waiting for this masterpiece."

In addition to directing and acting, Randeep Hooda has also written the story and produced the film. Although the release date has yet to be announced, audiences can anticipate Swatantrya Veer Savarkar to hit theaters later this year.