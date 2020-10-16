Randeep Hooda Confesses His 'love For Travel Stays Uninfected' As He Follows New Normal

Actor Randeep Hooda continues to express his love for travelling even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has uploaded pictures from his recent travels on his Instagram with a quirky caption. Take a look at the post.

Randeep Hooda’s Instagram Post

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram as he uploaded these two pictures: one as he boards the flight and the other where he is wearing a face shield and mask. The photos are from Jaipur International Airport as he confessed in his caption that his love for travelling can not be deterred. His caption read – ''New normal. Old me. Love for travel stays uninfected. #Travel #NewNormal''. The post has over 75k likes and around 170 comments so far, most of which include the heart and other emojis by his fans.

Randeep Hooda is a travel enthusiast and his Instagram feed is proof of the same as he is often uploading pictures from his trips. Alongside his love for travelling his feed also shows that the actor has a keen interest in nature and wildlife. He accompanies his captures from the wildlife with hashtags like #WildRandeep and #JungleHooda

Randeep’s Post announcing a new project

Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram, yesterday on October 15, 2020 as he uploaded 2 pictures; one of his own and the other of Ileana D’Cruz. The actor conveyed that he will be working on a movie called Unfair and Lovely soon and Ileana will be seen starring alongside him. His caption read – “Har koi fair, lovely nahi hota, aur har koi lovely, fair nahi hota. Nahi samjhe? ðŸ˜„ Sab samajh jaoge in my next #UnfairNLovely Really excited to be shooting this one with the beautiful @ileana_official… “

On the work front

Randeep Hooda is all set to appear next in Radhe as Karan Singh Rathore which has just recently wrapped up its shoot. He was last seen in Netflix original Extraction which starred Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. The actor was also seen in the 2020 version of Imtiaz Ali's movie Love Aaj Kal, alongside Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

