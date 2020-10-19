Randeep Hooda Gets 'back To Contact Sport' Amid COVID-19 To Give Monday Motivation; Watch

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda on October 19 took to his social media handle and shared a video in which he was seen practicing mixed martial arts under the supervision of his trainer. The actor also flaunted his ripped biceps as he wore a light-blue colour tank top teamed with grey-colour track pants. Meanwhile, the sound of Hooda's punches was audible.

Instagramming his video-post, he wrote a short caption, which read, "Getting back to some contact sport". To conclude his caption, Randeep added a few hashtags, such as #Boxing, #MMA, #MondayMotivation and #FitIndiaMovement. Scroll down to watch the video.

Randeep Hooda practices boxing

Within a few hours, the video post of the Laal Rang actor managed to receive more than 50k views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from his 3M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with fire and red-heart emoticons. A fan wrote, "Keep going brother" while another asserted, "Walls are better to practice on". On the other side, a fan called him an inspiration.

A peek into Randeep Hooda's Instagram

Interestingly, this is not the first time when the Do Lafzon Ki Kahani actor has given major fitness goals to his fans and followers. His Instagram media feed features numerous fitness videos. In September, the actor shared a video to give a sneak peek into his workout session after he underwent leg surgery to remove metal plates from his leg. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for the same in August. His fans, while appreciating his workout skills, also extended prayers for his speedy recovery. Scroll down to take a look.

Randeep Hooda's films

The 44-year-old actor was last seen in Sam Hargrave’s Extraction. The film was jointly bankrolled by Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwern. The action-drama also featured Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, and David Harbour in prominent roles. The plot of the movie was inspired by Ande Parks-authored novel Ciudad. Apart from this, Hooda also essayed a significant character in Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal.

