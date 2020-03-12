Randeep Hooda Shares Post Of An Elephant Being Shot At In Karnataka; Culprits Nabbed 

Randeep Hooda has been actively involved in causes related to nature, sustainability and wildlife, which can be seen at several instances. Time and again the actor shares pictures of his safaris and even tells the story behind them. Recently, Randeep Hooda shared a video which shows some people shooting an elephant. Read to know more.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Recuperating After Injury On 'Radhe' Sets

Randeep Hooda brings cruel shooting of an elephant to notice

Randeep Hooda on his official Twitter handle posted a video which is said to be from Karnataka. In the video, a person who has a gun in his hand shot the elephant for unknown reasons. Randeep urged the official authorities to take action against the culprits. See his tweet below.

How’s this even possible? Is this really someone’s idea of fun ?? Karnataka FD , please look into the matter urgently. The culprits need to nabbed and punished immediately @aranya_kfd @moefcc @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/phDKCxhn0L — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 11, 2020

Also Read | Randeep Hooda's Stunning First Look From 'Extraction' Will Leave You Intrigued

Soon Randeep Hooda’s tweet went viral on the internet. People also started to argue for justice for the cruelty shown towards the elephant. After a few hours of his tweet, Randeep shared more information on the video and stated that the culprits are caught. He mentioned that he is impressed with the authorities at the Karnataka Tiger Reserve, where the video was filmed. Take a look at the series of his tweets.

The elephant shootout incident had happened on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Rahim, a temporary staffer, who shot at the charging elephant has been sacked. Umesh, a permanent employee of the Karnataka Forest Department, is also under investigation. — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 11, 2020

Umesh, who shared the video on social media, was engaged in filming the incident.

"We have removed Rahim, a temporary staff. We will take action against Umesh, a regular employee of the department, after an internal enquiry," said Bandipur field director T Balchandra. — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 11, 2020

Also Read | Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram To Make Their Rumoured Relationship Official?

The method adopted reeks of immaturity. One is they dont need to shoot towards the direction of the elephant.Secondly, the thrill they derive of the act is clearly evident.If the act was correct in the eyes of the forest,they wouldnt have made this comment to a bangalore scribe — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 11, 2020

Very grateful & impressed by the Field Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Mr T Balachandran IFS for prompt & decisive action against the culprits..this sends out a clear message that this insensitive behaviour towards wildlife will not be tolerated @aranya_kfd @moefcc @CentralIfs https://t.co/XM8vEpUrS4 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 12, 2020

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Praises 'Extraction' Co-star Randeep Hooda; Talks About India

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Salman Khan as the lead along with Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati. Prabhu Deva is helming the film. Radhe is scheduled to release on Eid 2020. Randeep Hooda will also appear in a web series titled Extraction that will stream on Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.