Randeep Hooda Shares Post Of An Elephant Being Shot At In Karnataka; Culprits Nabbed 

Bollywood News

Randeep Hooda recently shared a video in which an elephant is seen being shot at and he urged the authorities to nab the culprits. Read to know more details

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda has been actively involved in causes related to nature, sustainability and wildlife, which can be seen at several instances. Time and again the actor shares pictures of his safaris and even tells the story behind them. Recently, Randeep Hooda shared a video which shows some people shooting an elephant. Read to know more.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda Recuperating After Injury On 'Radhe' Sets

Randeep Hooda brings cruel shooting of an elephant to notice

Randeep Hooda on his official Twitter handle posted a video which is said to be from Karnataka. In the video, a person who has a gun in his hand shot the elephant for unknown reasons. Randeep urged the official authorities to take action against the culprits. See his tweet below.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda's Stunning First Look From 'Extraction' Will Leave You Intrigued

Soon Randeep Hooda’s tweet went viral on the internet. People also started to argue for justice for the cruelty shown towards the elephant. After a few hours of his tweet, Randeep shared more information on the video and stated that the culprits are caught. He mentioned that he is impressed with the authorities at the Karnataka Tiger Reserve, where the video was filmed. Take a look at the series of his tweets.

Also Read | Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram To Make Their Rumoured Relationship Official?

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Praises 'Extraction' Co-star Randeep Hooda; Talks About India

On the work front, Randeep Hooda will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Salman Khan as the lead along with Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati. Prabhu Deva is helming the film. Radhe is scheduled to release on Eid 2020. Randeep Hooda will also appear in a web series titled Extraction that will stream on Netflix. 

 

 

