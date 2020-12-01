Randhir Kapoor Shares Selfie Donning Mask; Fans Ask Actor To 'stay Safe'

Randhir Kapoor recently shared a picture of him where he was seen donning a mask as he posed for the picture. The picture was put up supposedly to urge fans to stay safe. Fans in a huge number appreciated the picture. Several users urged him to stay safe and healthy amid the pandemic. Take a look at Randhir Kapoor’s picture.

Randhir Kapoor misses Rishi Kapoor and Ritu Nanda

The Kapoor family often shares glimpses from their family get-togethers. Recently, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor shared a few photos from the Bhaidooj celebration. They celebrated the festival at Rima Jain's place along with brother Rajeev Kapoor and their children. He wrote that he missed Ritu and "Chintu" on this occasion. The three siblings are seen posing for the camera happily.

Randhir Kapoor's Instagram is often filled with a number of throwback photos. He recently shared a photo of himself posing with his father Raj Kapoor and brother Rishi Kapoor in Moscow. Rishi and Randhir look extremely young in the photo as they posed with their father. He also shared an adorable photo of his father Raj Kapoor and mother Krishna Malhotra with his daughters Karisma and Kareena.

Randhir Kapoor reveals how he became a producer

In ZEE TV's popular show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, Randhir Kapoor revealed some interesting incidents from his life. In the show, Aryananda Babu sang the melodious song Ik Radha Ik Meera from the film Ram Teri Ganga Meli. This song made Randhir Kapoor nostalgic of the time when the film marked his debut as a producer. Recalling the same, the actor said that he and his siblings had gone to Delhi to attend a wedding along with Raj Kapoor. At the same wedding, Ravindra Jain was performing an orchestra and he sang Ik Radha Ik Meera, which Raj Kapoor loved.

He added that at another function, the next day, Randhir Kapoor and Raj Kapoor found Ravindra Jain performing again. Raj Kapoor requested him to perform the same song that he performed the day before and after Ravindra Jain sang the song, he later revealed it was his private composition. Raj Kapoor then asked Randhir Kapoor to sign a cheque of â‚¹25,000/- and hand it to Ravindra Jain. Randhir Kapoor's father wanted to make a film on the composition and that is how the movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili came into being, with Randhir Kapoor becoming a producer, as revealed by the latter.

