Randhir Kapoor Misses Brother Rishi Kapoor And Sister Ritu Nanda On Bhaidooj; See Pics

The Kapoor family lost two members this year, Rishi Kapoor and his sister Ritu Nanda. Randhir Kapoor celebrated Bhaidooj with his siblings and shared a few photos from the celebration. He remembered his brother Rishi and sister Ritu and said that he missed the two especially on the occasion of Bhaidooj. Take a look at the pictures from their Bhaidooj celebration.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande, Kapoor Family Celebrate Bhai Dooj; Stars Miss Siblings & Post Sweet Pics

Randhir Kapoor Misses Rishi Kapoor and Ritu Nanda

The Kapoor family always shares glimpses from their family get-togethers. Recently, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor shared a few photos from the Bhaidooj celebration. They celebrate this festival at Rima Jain's place along with brother Rajeev Kapoor and their children. He wrote that he missed Ritu and "Chintu" on this occasion. The three siblings are seen posing for the camera happily.

Also Read | When Kapoor Clan's Pictures Of Christmas Brunch In 2017 Made Headlines On Social Media

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30; he was suffering from leukaemia. Ritu Nanda had also suffered from cancer. Randhir Kapoor also shared a few pictures with his nephews Aadar and Armaan Jain. Randhir and Rajeev posed with their nephews in the photo. Here are the photos from their Bhaidooj celebration.

Also Read | Randhir Kapoor Speaks About How The Family Has Been Dealing With Rishi Kapoor's Death

Fans of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor took to his post to comment about the photo. His daughter Karisma Kapoor commented with hearts. A fan mentioned that the photo they clicked this year is incomplete without Rishi Kapoor and Ritu Nanda. Many fans wrote that they miss them and sent condolences to the family. Take a look at some of the comments on Randhir Kapoor's photos.

Image source | Randhir Kapoor's Instagram

A sneak peek into Randhir Kapoor's Instagram

During Diwali, he shared a photo from the Diwali pooja in their office. He was seen wearing a mask along with Rajeev Kapoor. He also shared a throwback photo of Karisma Kapoor from when she was little. Take a look at Randhir Kapoor's photos.

His Instagram is often filled with a number of throwback photos. He recently shared a photo of himself posing with his father Raj Kapoor and brother Rishi Kapoor in Moscow. Rishi and Randhir look extremely young in the photo as they posed with their father. He also shared an adorable photo of his father Raj Kapoor and mother Krishna Malhotra with his daughters Karisma and Kareena. Kareena was an infant while Karisma wore a fancy dress as she posed with her grandparents.

Also Read | Randhir Kapoor Reveals How Composer Ravindra Jain Contributed In Making Him A Producer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.