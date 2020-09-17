Randhir Kapoor Credits Daughters For Instagram Debut, Says 'I Am Not Tech-savvy At All'

Both Bollywood actress Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are active social media users. Now, much to the surprise of the fans, their father and legendary actor Randhir Kapoor has too followed them and has joined Instagram. Though his profile is not verified, the veteran actor has joined the medium to connect with people and share memories. During a conversation with Filmfare, the actor revealed that Karisma and Kareena were the forces behind his debut on the platform.

Randhir Kapoor reveals the reason behind his Instagram debut

Elaborating further, Randhir said that his debut suddenly happened and further credit his daughters for the initiative. He said that there were certain pictures in his stock, so his daughters made the account and uploaded those pictures. Continuing, Randhir added that now his daughters are after him to learn how to use the platform and upload pictures by himself. Randhir explained that he is not that tech-savvy and he just does not know how the platform works. The 73-year-old actor said that whenever he feels the need to post anything, he just asks one of his daughters to help him shortlist some pictures and upload.

Going by the Instagram handle of the veteran actor, he has uploaded some throwback family pictures during his career days with brother Rishi Kapoor and their iconic father Raj Kapoor. The last picture uploaded by Randhir Kapoor was a monochrome family picture where a cute and adorable Karisma Kapoor can be seen holding on to the hands of her father while posing for the camera. Apart from the actress, Randhir can be seen holding little Kareena in his arms along with wife Babita beside him.

Apart from this, pictures of Taimur posing with Kareena, some Kapoor Khandaan's family pictures, the handle @dabookapoor with 1520 followers at the moment have shared around 27 pictures (many of them are repeated). One of the pictures shows his grandchild Taimur, while the other has Kareena cuddling with Taimur.

