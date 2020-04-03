Rangoli Chandel Calls Celebrities 'fools' For Taking Up The #SafeHandsChallenge

At the onset of Coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organisation (WHO) introduced #SafeHandsChallenge to demonstrate actions and engage others to spread the word on measures to be taken to promote health and show community solidarity. Talking about hand hygiene, WHO made an appeal and asked everyone to participate to spread the awareness.

As a measure of spreading awareness among netizens about precautions of the deadly Coronavirus, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), started the challenge on Twitter by nominating popular celebrities from every country of the world.

Many artists, politicians, sportsperson, and others have participated in this cause including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar and many more. The World Health Organisation has been continuously asking people to wash their hands with soap regularly to avoid infection.

Replying to a user's sarcastic tweet, Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel called the videos 'lame' and added that they were 'fools' for creating lather from a sop and rubbing hands.

😂😂😂nice one!!! those celebrities videos are so lame teaching how to turn the tap on create lather from soap how to rub your hands and wash off the soap, ha ha what fools https://t.co/1q8wfqzWkE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

The Coronavirus crisis

As per the latest figures, there are over 2060 Coronavirus positive cases in India. While 53 deaths have been reported overall, 156 people have also been cured/discharged/migrated.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they were earlier under curfew or not.

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

